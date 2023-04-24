Anello in oro rosa, topazio blu e diamanti
Tirisi in Fiji

Tirisi brings the Fiji Islands closer to Holland. Not surprisingly, the Maison was founded in 2010 by the couple Julian Rotstein and Natascha Zuchouwski or after a year spent traveling the world. Fiji, a state in the center of the South Pacific Ocean 2,000 kilometers from New Zealand, is made up of over 330 islands, of which about 110 are permanently inhabited. Islands that are a paradise painted in the colors of the Tropics. And the collection of the Dutch brand is also inspired by the shades of blue and ocean blue, with topaz and turquoise, by violet sunsets with amethysts, by the transparency of tsavorite and the forest green of malachite, by the pink of tourmaline, by the white of mother-of-pearl, to gray of hematite.

The collection is centered on rings, necklaces, brooches and earrings made of rose gold, with the addition of small diamond crowns. The jewels have the shape of flowers, with rounded or longer petals and seem inspired by the blooms of the vegetation of the tropical archipelago.
