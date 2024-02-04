There are 24 jewelry brands that will participate in the third edition of Jewellery Geneva. The event is scheduled from 9 to 15 April in conjunction with Watches and Wonders and focused on fine watchmaking which is organized at the Palexpo in the Swiss city, and with Haute Jewels Geneva, which involves as many jewelery Maisons and takes place at the Fairmont Hotel. Not too far from Jewellery Geneva, which takes place again this year in the Hotel President on Quai Wilson 47, a few steps from most of the best hotels.



Jewellery Geneva is organized by H2 Eventi of Howard Hauben, who held the role of head of Europa Star and edited Basel Tribune, the official newspaper of Baselworld, from 1985 to 2016, with four editions for each fair, printing overnight and distributing around 10 thousand copies during what was the most important trade fair event in the world. Hauben also created, founded and directed the famous Couture Show in Las Vegas and now directs another jewelry event, the Centurion which takes place in Phoenix, Arizona.



They will participate in Jewelery Geneva 2024: Anan Jewels, Artexpo, Artur Scholl, Bloch, Busatti Milano, Damaso, Di.Go Srl/Valentina Callegher, Hasbani Gioielli, Heinz Mayer, Hulchi Belluni, Isabellefa, Italgold Valenza 1967, J Jewels Milano, Jewels By Jacob will participate in Jewelery Geneva 2024 , K Di Kuore, Luca B, Matthia’s & Claire, Misani, Nader Kash, Nanis, Rf Jewels, Schreiner, Solo Collection, Staurino, Tirisi, Zydo.