The Buccellati Mosaic

Italy preserves the ancient tradition of the art of mosaic. Examples are the great Byzantine mosaics found in Ravenna, but there are also many examples of compositions from the Roman era. All works that inspired the new Buccellati high jewelery collection. Predictably, the collection is called Mosaico. It is made up of over 50 pieces which, however, reflect the classic style of the Maison founded by Mario Buccellati at the beginning of the twentieth century. Now Buccellati, which is part of the Richemont group, sees creative director Andrea Buccellati at work.



In short, the Mosaico collection does not abandon the embroideries and textures made up of gold threads typical of Buccellati and which have their origins in the tradition of Florentine goldsmithing. At the same time the jewels, especially the larger ones, are made up of elements, such as gems, which refer to the world of colored tesserae with which the mosaics are made. The jewelry suite includes jointed bracelets, gag necklaces, drop earrings and cocktail rings.An example is the necklace composed of five cushion-cut scale settings in yellow gold and sapphires, alternating with drop-shaped settings in yellow gold with fancy diamonds, with elements in white gold and diamonds and modeled yellow gold wire, border in gold pavé white and yellow gold patterned wire. On the occasion of the new collection, the Maison presented Princess Talita von Fürstenberg as testimonial, who wore a parure from the Mosaico collection.