Collana in oro bianco e giallo con zaffiri taglio ovale e diamanti
Collana in oro bianco e giallo con zaffiri taglio ovale e diamanti

The Buccellati Mosaic

Italy preserves the ancient tradition of the art of mosaic. Examples are the great Byzantine mosaics found in Ravenna, but there are also many examples of compositions from the Roman era. All works that inspired the new Buccellati high jewelery collection. Predictably, the collection is called Mosaico. It is made up of over 50 pieces which, however, reflect the classic style of the Maison founded by Mario Buccellati at the beginning of the twentieth century. Now Buccellati, which is part of the Richemont group, sees creative director Andrea Buccellati at work.

Anello in oro bianco e giallo com diamanti
White and yellow gold ring with brilliant cut diamonds and 2 carat emerald cut diamond

In short, the Mosaico collection does not abandon the embroideries and textures made up of gold threads typical of Buccellati and which have their origins in the tradition of Florentine goldsmithing. At the same time the jewels, especially the larger ones, are made up of elements, such as gems, which refer to the world of colored tesserae with which the mosaics are made. The jewelry suite includes jointed bracelets, gag necklaces, drop earrings and cocktail rings.
Collana in oro giallo e bianco con zaffiri
Necklace in yellow and white gold with sapphires

An example is the necklace composed of five cushion-cut scale settings in yellow gold and sapphires, alternating with drop-shaped settings in yellow gold with fancy diamonds, with elements in white gold and diamonds and modeled yellow gold wire, border in gold pavé white and yellow gold patterned wire. On the occasion of the new collection, the Maison presented Princess Talita von Fürstenberg as testimonial, who wore a parure from the Mosaico collection.

Orecchini in oro bianco e giallo con diamanti taglio brillante, diamanti fancy e zaffiri
Earrings in white and yellow gold with brilliant cut diamonds, fancy diamonds and sapphires
Anello in oro giallo e bianco con diamanti e citrino
Yellow and white gold ring with diamonds and citrine
Bracciale in oro giallo e bianco con diamanti e zaffiri
Yellow and white gold bracelet with diamonds and sapphires

