Calvin Klein jewelry for Lila Moss

Lila Moss in Calvin Klein. Photo: Daniel Jackson
Lila Moss, 21 years old on September 29, and daughter of Kate Moss, is the protagonist of the new Calvin Klein watch and jewelery campaign. The fashion brand, like many others, has licensed the making of jewelry and watches. They are produced at an affordable price, classified in the so-called fashion jewelry, which focuses more on the logo than on the materials used. The choice of Lila Moss, however, makes news and will contribute to the notoriety of the jewels. In the advertising campaign, the young model wears a ring, a necklace, an adjustable bracelet and a gold-colored watch from the new collection, inspired by raindrops.

The watch is gold plated and features a very simple dial with a mesh strap. Curiously, the daughter of supermodel Kate Moss a few months ago was one of the faces of the under 30 brand of American jeweler David Yurman, but she had already collaborated with Calvin Klein in 2022.
