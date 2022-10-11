









Breil advertising has often entered the list of those that are remembered, with stars such as the young Monica Bellucci. The Milanese brand of the Binda Group tries again for the launch of the fall winter 2023 collections, which display the new watches and jewelry. The digital campaign is titled The Unpredictable Moment, which is something you don’t expect.



With this new activity, we strengthen our communication at a strategic moment of the year. Our choice of planning for the current year has favored digital media with the aim of supporting the visibility of the brand. With the production of this new campaign we have created a content in which our client can recognize himself, bringing to the fore gestures, often random actions, small “secrets” of the protagonists, who are then those of everyone.

Marialba Consoli, Binda Italy Marketing Manager



The clip revolves around four young people, two girls and two boys, with stories that cross in moments of everyday life and the ability to adapt and react to an unpredictable detail, even with a touch of humor. In the video, the girls wear the brand new B Whisper jewelry collection and the transformable Magnetica System line, while for men the jewels from the Ceramic collection. The campaign was created by the Milky agency, while Marc Lucas is the art director.

















