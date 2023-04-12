Art and entertainment: these seem to be the tracks on which the Tiffany communication train runs. This is confirmed by the new campaign of the great American brand, which is part of the French empire Lvmh. Tiffany & Co. has chosen three ambassadors for its latest campaign focused on the Tiffany T and Tiffany HardWear collections: actress, singer and model Zoë Kravitz, Jimin, Korean star of the Bts pop group and actress Gal Gadot. According to the company, the claim that accompanies the advertising campaign, This is Tiffany, underlines the importance of being yourself. But it also underlines the importance of proposing a strong brand, known all over the world.



Our This Is Tiffany campaign is a true tribute to individual style. We create the jewels, but it is the house ambassadors like Zoë, Jimin of BTS and Gal who give meaning to the collections and interpret them at their best.

Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product & Communication, Tiffany & Co.

The two collections on which the American Maison points its cards are not new, but they seem to be the most functional ones for the market. Surprisingly introduced in pandemic 2020, Tiffany T uses Tiffany’s initial letter as a design motif. The Tiffany HardWear collection was introduced in 2017 and has become one of the most distinctive of Tiffany & Co. It is inspired by the architecture and lifestyle of New York City, the birthplace of the Maison.