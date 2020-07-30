Imogen Belfield on a rock stage

The rock jewels of Imogen Belfield, among gold, silver and the lunar design ♦

She’s like a rock band, and he also happened (he won the first prize in the category of Best in gold Couture 2016): Imogen Belfield loves the yellow metal, although she often uses it plated version silver, with which she made her jewels. Indeed, it can be said that gold is the absolute protagonist. But it is a way to a rock-gold: the jewels of London designer can also be worn in a Coachella concert, although they aren’t hippie.



They are original creations, where the irregularity of the material, often exalted, is combined with new forms, with surfaces that in some cases seem crumpled. A philosophy of jewelry that also liked Cameron Diaz (who chose a jewel of the House for the film The Counsellor), Georgia May Jagger, Uma Thurman, Nicole Scherzinger and Rita Ora. Imogen Belfield is a graduate in jewelery at the School of Art in London, and has been recognized as such Trendsetter Designer Goldsmith 2014. She has received numerous awards and has been selected to be part of the Rock Vault of the British Fashion Council at London Fashion Week, organized by Stephen Webster. Lavinia Andorno













