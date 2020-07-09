The long journey of Alex Soldier











Alex Soldier and his army of precious gems. The New York-based jeweler is considered one of the most creative, but also a goldsmith, designers in the United States. Yet he was born in Perm, a Russian city close to the Urals. There, in 1981, thousands of kilometers away from America’s most famous city, he started working as a jewelry designer in the largest jewelry factory in the region. Six months later he was already chief designer. The next step was to make a pair of earrings for his wife, Galina, whom she still loves and wears.



He arrived in the United States in 1990 and has since won awards and accolades. Her jewels are made of 18 carat gold and platinum with the addition of precious stones. He personally works the most precious jewels and uses techniques that he has developed himself. They are lively jewels, sometimes small sculptures to wear. They were chosen, among other things, for Gwyneth Paltrow in the series The Politician on Netflix.





















