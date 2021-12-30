









What are baroque pearls? Here is a quick guide to baroque pearls and how to recognize the different shapes of irregular pearls ♦

Okay, they gave at you a necklace with baroque pearls. But do you know exactly what it means? No, they have not been fished in 1700 by someone who played the harpsichord. And, then, what kind of baroque pearls are? They are not all equal. Here’s everything you need to know about baroque pearlsì.

Classical or baroque?

Classic pearls are perfectly spherical or almost, regular, smooth. These are the pearls that are used for classic jewels, such as the timeless necklace of regular-sized pearls or, more often, of increasing volume (the largest in front and the smallest towards the neck). Baroque pearls, on the other hand, are those that have a different shape from the simple one of the sphere. They don’t necessarily have to be asymmetrical or have irregular volumes. They are usually freshwater, while round and large pearls grow in salt water. In most cases, baroque pearls have an elongated sphere shape, are asymmetrical and do not have a smooth surface. This type of pearl was often used in Art Nouveau and Victorian jewelry, because romantically their shape resembles that of a tear. Baroque pearls are often cataloged with different names, related to their place of origin or their shape. Here are the most common names:

Coin pearls

They have a form that looks like a coin: round and a little ‘flat. They are very bright for their large surface area.

Twins pearls

They are single pearls that have fused together. Sometimes these Siamese pearls that are joined in a single element form a surprising volume, used to create out of the ordinary jewelry.

Cross pearls

Are a kind of coin pearls, which is combined to form a cross. They are flat as a coin pearl, but with waves and ridges.

Potato pearls

They are among the most common freshwater pearls: take their name from their irregular shape, but they are not elongated.

Biwa pearls

Are named after the place where they are located, the Lake Biwa, Japan. These pearls are pearls-stick calls generally flat, elongated, and shrink very much like a stick.

Egg pearls

They have an oval shape, with the bottom and top that shaking. These beads are punched along the large part, to the contrary.

Rice pearls

They are more like a classic pearl, but small, like grains of rice.

Heart pearls

They are flat and vaguely shaped like a heart.

Teardrop pearls

With the drop shape, they are similar to egg beads, but narrow and reminiscent of a drop.

Keshi pearls

They are the rarest type among the baroque pearls. They have a very uneven surface and a high gloss.













