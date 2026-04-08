The Capri-based Maison presents a new version of the celebrated peace jewel.

Chantecler presents a new Campanella in 18-karat white gold. The jewel is entirely set with round, oval, and baguette-cut diamonds, hand-set using the traditional prong-pavé technique. The new Chantecler Campanella joins the series that has characterized the Capri-based Maison since its inception. The history of the jewel is linked to the legend of the Bell given by Saint Michael to a shepherd boy as a good luck charm. A symbol of the island off the coast of Naples, it has also become an icon of peace. In 1944, during World War II, a bell was presented to US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt as a symbol of peace.



Transformed into small, tinkling jewels by Chantecler, the bell has been interpreted by the Capri-based maison in countless styles, from coral to pavé diamonds, to precious metals like 18-karat rose gold, and with references to elements like lemons, flowers, or marine animals, for every occasion. The bell is primarily a pendant that complements bracelets and necklaces, but it can also be worn as a ring or earrings.

