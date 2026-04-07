Mabina, collezione Onda Party
Mabina, collezione Onda Party

Mabina Jewelry Spring/Summer

The new collections from the Milanese affordable jewelry brand.

The Milanese brand Mabina Gioielli presents three collections for Spring/Summer 2026. The first is Lady Madonna, a series of religious-themed medallions, despite the name evoking a famous Beatles song that isn’t actually inspired by the Gospel story. This collection features an adjustable choker in rhodium-plated silver with 18K gold plating and a pendant, available in a natural or enameled version. Onda Party, on the other hand, is a sinuous line from the Ballando collection. Its unmistakable wavy design is evident in the jewelry, crafted from rhodium-plated silver with 18K gold plating.

Collezione Lady Madonna
Lady Madonna Collection

Mabina also offers Fiore Mio. As the name suggests, these are floral-shaped pieces in rhodium-plated silver with white cubic zirconia pavé. These are complemented by jewelry from the Roma collection, crafted in rhodium-plated silver with cubic zirconia and a brass pendant enameled in colors such as light green, fuchsia, or red.
Anello Onda Party e orecchini Roma
Onda Party Ring and Roma Earrings

Collezione Fiore Mio
Fiore Mio Collection

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