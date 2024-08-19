The Bullets Bracelets
Bullet jewelry is a style that uses elements that recall the disk that closes the back of the cartridges: a round surface with another small circle in the center. An idea that also appeals to high-end jewelry, such as that of Picchiotti. Although, more generally, bullet jewelry sometimes borders on the use of pendants in the shape of real bullets, in most cases it is simply the idea of ​​two surfaces, one inside the other, to recall the origin of the name. In the case of Bullet Bracelets by Picchiotti, the shape also recalls that of a mini cartridge belt, like those used by hunters or the military.

Yellow gold and diamond bracelet

The design makes the Bullet Bracelets perfectly stackable and set in three sizes. They are available in three different shades of gold and diamonds, or with diamonds combined with rubies or sapphires. Each element of the bracelet is embellished with diamonds on both sides. Furthermore, the bracelets are made with the patented Xpandable technique, which makes them flexible and easier to wear.
Rose gold and ruby ​​bracelet

White gold and diamond bracelet
Yellow gold and sapphire bracelet

