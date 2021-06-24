ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — June 24, 2021 at 4:30 am

Jennifer Dawes, queen in the animal Kingdom




The world of jewelry has set out on the green road, at least in words. But there are those who have encouraged environmental sustainability for years, to the point of making it a distinctive feature. This is the case of Jennifer Dawes, a designer who works in Sonoma County, California. Jennifer has always been a supporter of nature and ecological balance. A concept that she reiterates now with the Kingdom collection. The kingdom you allude to is that of animals, from the butterfly brooch made with watermelon tourmaline to compose the wings, to bees with rutilated quartz bodies.

Spilla in oro giallo 18 carati e tormalina watermelon
The butterfly, among other things, has a symbolic meaning because a species has been included among the endangered species in the California area, news that upset the designer, so much so that it took action to protect the insect. Another feature that concerns the collection is the presence of pieces with moving parts. The butterfly, for example, can move its wings. They are almost all unique pieces, except for the dragonfly and the lucky eye, which can be produced in different copies.
Spilla in uro giallo 14 carati con quarzo rutilato, zaffiri neri e diamanti bianchi
Collana libellula in oro giallo 14 carati, con diamanti, smeraldo, iolite, tormalina
Collana Evil Eye in oro giallo 14 carati, quarzo verde e spinello nero
Pentente ape
Spilla scarabeo in oro 18 carati con iolite, ametista, topazio e morganite
