









The world of jewelry has set out on the green road, at least in words. But there are those who have encouraged environmental sustainability for years, to the point of making it a distinctive feature. This is the case of Jennifer Dawes, a designer who works in Sonoma County, California. Jennifer has always been a supporter of nature and ecological balance. A concept that she reiterates now with the Kingdom collection. The kingdom you allude to is that of animals, from the butterfly brooch made with watermelon tourmaline to compose the wings, to bees with rutilated quartz bodies.



The butterfly, among other things, has a symbolic meaning because a species has been included among the endangered species in the California area, news that upset the designer, so much so that it took action to protect the insect. Another feature that concerns the collection is the presence of pieces with moving parts. The butterfly, for example, can move its wings. They are almost all unique pieces, except for the dragonfly and the lucky eye, which can be produced in different copies.