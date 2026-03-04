The Maison aims to reconstruct the lives and emotions of its owners through its precious creations.

It’s called Share Your Memories: a Buccellati initiative that invites longtime admirers and clients of the Maison to share their jewelry and the personal memories they hold. The goal is to create a collective narrative that celebrates the evolution of Buccellati style and craftsmanship across generations. In this way, the selection of objects, which includes creations belonging to noble families, actors, and influential figures, as well as jewelry owned by the Buccellati family, becomes a story of the evolution of Buccellati style and craftsmanship.



One example is the new interview with Tetsuko Kuroyanagi, television personality, consultant for the World Wide Fund for Nature, and goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, who over the years has been considered a Japanese cultural icon and a longtime friend of the Maison. She is also the host of Tetsuko’s Room, Japan’s longest-running talk show, which celebrates its fiftieth anniversary this year. Gianmaria Buccellati’s connection to Japan is deeply rooted in a long history, evidenced by the opening of the Maison’s first retail space in Tokyo in the early 1970s, at the luxury retailer Wako. Kuroyanagi, a loyal customer and ambassador of elegance, has often honored and promoted Buccellati creations by wearing them. Today, Maria Cristina Buccellati, together with Kuroyanagi, retraces the history of this extraordinary affinity.



Among the Japanese celebrity’s unique jewels, stand out the iconic Cardo brooch in yellow gold, the Tulle eternity rings in white gold and diamonds, masterpieces crafted with the renowned openwork technique, and a special order commissioned especially for her at the Rome boutique. Kuroyanagi’s story is an example of the Share Your Memories project, which links Buccellati creations to the lives of their owners: not just simple ornaments, but testimonies like that of Tetsuko Kuroyanagi.

