The Milanese Maison’s fine jewelry is at the Dutch art and antiques fair.

At Tefaf, the fair held in Maastricht, Netherlands, a selection of Buccellati fine jewelry is also being presented. The fair, which brings together ancient and contemporary art, paintings, and antiques, also includes jewelry. Buccellati debuted at Tefaf in 1992, participating in every edition until 2014. After returning in 2025, the Maison reconfirms its participation with a selection that celebrates the creations of Gianmaria Buccellati and his stylistic evolution, culminating in the new collections designed by Andrea Buccellati.



The selection on display for Tefaf 2026 celebrates colored stones. For Gianmaria, color was a tool to trigger emotions, to underscore the narrative of his jewelry, and to emphasize the exuberant and multifaceted femininity of his work—a constant presence in his work, all aimed at modernizing and evolving the Buccellati style. His gemstone palette became more vibrant and diverse throughout the hedonistic 1960s and 1970s, drawing inspiration from the meticulous beauty and complexity of the ancient art of mosaics. Among the high jewelry pieces embodying this vision are some of his most iconic creations, such as the yellow and white gold bangle from the 1960s, embellished with emeralds and diamonds; and the yellow and white gold necklace from the 1970s, set with tourmalines and diamonds.



Alongside Gianmaria’s legacy, the most recent creations presented at Tefaf include sets from the Mosaico collection, designed by Andrea Buccellati, which reinterprets the vibrant colors of the past through a more essential and modern design. The Rococo-inspired gold edges, garlanded and engraved, become more angular, with a distinctive geometric silhouette. Floral shapes transform into stars or sunbeams, and Rococo ornaments are deconstructed and rendered more abstract. Among these, the pendant earrings, the flexible bracelet, and the necklace, a complete set from the Mosaico collection, stand out, all crafted in white and yellow gold with diamonds. In addition to jewelry, Tefaf also features a selection of silverware, the Maison’s other signature.

