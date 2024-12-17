Buccellati is investing in jewelry. After presenting its new space in via Monte Napoleone, it has announced initiatives for its seven ateliers dedicated to the artisanal production of jewelry, silver and watches, with a forecast of growth in its workforce that will reach over 500 employees over the next three years. The jewelry production ateliers are based in Italy in the districts of Milan, Como and Valenza, while the one dedicated to silver processing is located in the district of Bologna. Only the Atelier for the production of watches is based in Chiasso, Switzerland. The great growth of the Buccellati ateliers is due to the significant growth recorded in sales in recent years that has seen the Maison’s products establish themselves on world markets.



The strong growth of the artisans dedicated to jewelry, in the plans of the company that is part of the Richemont group will be achieved thanks to the expansion of the historic ateliers in via Brisa in Milan and Valbrona, the acquisition of two laboratories in the Valenza district, Gioj with over 50 artisans called Valenza 1 and M2M which will grow to 80 artisans in a new factory currently under construction called Valenza 2, and the construction from scratch of an atelier, called Valbrona 2, in the Como district, which will employ over one hundred artisans and will be mainly dedicated to engraving work, typical of Buccellati and which characterize the best-selling Macri collection.



As regards the atelier dedicated to the production of silver in Zola Predosa (Bologna), a development program is underway, with the updating of the systems and offices, which will see the workforce grow to 30 artisans and production workers. As for the Chiasso atelier dedicated to watches, it will be transferred to a new, larger location, still in the Chiasso district, which will grow to over 50 watchmakers, engravers, setters and production workers.



The expansion of the Ateliers requires the recruitment of young goldsmith apprentices. To this end, Buccellati has developed important collaborations for years with some of the best Italian institutions for the training of new young artisans: since 2022 it has collaborated and supported the Scuola Orafa Ambrosiana in Milan with which it has already organized numerous Engraving courses and is in the fifth edition of the Master in Goldsmith Arts, whose students at the end of the courses were hired as apprentices in the Maison’s Ateliers.

Furthermore, since 2023 new collaborations have been underway with For.Al of Valenza, included among other things in the Adotta Una Scuola project curated by Fondazione Altagamma, with the Scuola dell’Arte della Medaglia of Rome and with the Accademia Orafa Italiana of Catania. Recently, Buccellati presented to the Municipal Authorities and the principals of the schools of the Mountain Community of Como and Lecco the project of the new settlement in Valbrona 2 which, as mentioned above, will create one hundred new jobs for young artisans. The project was also presented at the Young training orientation event organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Lecco and the Lombardy Region, attracting great interest from young visitors with recent diplomas, with 28,000 attendees. Finally, Maison Buccellati collaborates with the Cologni Foundation of the Arts and Crafts by supporting the project One School, One Job.