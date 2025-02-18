A destination for romantic holidays, synonymous with luxury, combined with the Mediterranean dolce vita: Portofino is more than a seaside resort. This is also demonstrated by the fact that it is often the scene of events and the backdrop for advertisements for high-end objects. As in the case of the new Buccellati advertising campaign, which features the face of Talita von Fürstenberg, designer, entrepreneur and philanthropist. The Italian town in the Gulf of Tigullio, a destination for elite tourism, is also known for the creation of elegant lace and lacework. A type of fabric processing that also recalls one of the characteristics of Buccellati jewelry.



The jewelry worn by Talita von Fürstenberg was captured by the lens of photographer Josh Olins, with black and white shots. The images focus on the most iconic Buccellati collections such as Opera, Macri, Étoilée, Rombi and Ramage. But not only that, because the photographer’s shots also feature silverware creations from the Tahiti, Doge and Marina collections.

