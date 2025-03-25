Buccellati is not just about jewelry. The Milanese brand has always been a point of reference for high-end silverware. An example of the ability to use silver for furnishing is planned during Milan Design Week 2025 (April 8-13). Balich Wonder Studio, an integrated entertainment group known for its live experiences and immersive exhibitions, has produced the Naturalia exhibition, which features site-specific installations and soundscapes by Buccellati Silver Nature. The exhibition is organized according to three distinct natural environments: mountains, forests and the sea.



Studio Mary Lennox, a Berlin-based creative firm specializing in botanical design, amplifies the experience with plant scenography that blends with digital installations, creating an atmosphere suspended between dream and reality. Naturalia features one of Buccellati’s most iconic collections, Furry Animals, with objects composed of thin silver filaments that reproduce fur and plumage with surprising realism.

By showcasing our Furry Animals, interpreted by the most influential creative voices in contemporary design, we consolidate Buccellati’s timeless relevance, expanding the boundaries of our art in innovative and unexpected ways. This project marks the evolution of our long-standing collaboration with Balich Wonder Studio and the beginning of a new and promising partnership with Studio Mary Lennox, both founded on a shared vision and creative synergy.

Nicolas Luchsinger, CEO of Buccellati



The exhibition unfolds in a circular flow, with three distinct and well-defined environments, each centered on Buccellati’s silver works from the Furry Collection and the Nature Collection. The first room recalls the charm of a forest, where ethereal projections intertwine with a lush plant scenography, giving life to an intact habitat. Here, the animals of the Furry Collection’s forest, such as the deer and the wild boar, emerge next to delicate silver leaves, in a suggestive play of light and matter. The second environment concerns the mountain, where only a few creatures, such as the eagle, populate the harsh and wild terrain. Finally, in a deep sea environment there are silver shells and creatures such as the lobster, with finely chiselled details that are an expression of the Maison’s silversmith mastery.

Naturalia

Piazza Tomasi di Lampedusa, Milan

Opening to the public: 8-13 April 2025

