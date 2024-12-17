I love Independence: this is the name of a bracelet made by Brosway and donated to San Patrignano, a community and drug detox center. The bracelet is a limited edition, in 316L steel, and is part of the Chakra line, the most successful collection of the Bros Manifatture brand. The bracelet is intended to be a support for life, against all addictions: all proceeds will go to the WeFree prevention project, which San Patrignano has been carrying out for 20 years to support all young Italians.

Everyone knows the community for its commitment to recovery, but we would like them to need us less and less. This is why we have been working for years to reach as many young people as possible with the stories of the kids who have come to the community to rebuild themselves day after day. We do not want to teach these students anything, but to make them reflect on their choices, trying to make them understand how easy it is to get lost. Thanks to Brosway and to those who will buy the bracelet to contribute to the future of young people.

Roberto Cagliero, San Patrignano’s managing director We have chosen to support San Patrignano because we strongly believe in the importance of raising awareness among young people about the dangers of addiction. With the ‘I love Independence’ bracelet we want to convey a message of hope, encouraging them to live consciously and freely.

Adds Lanfranco Beleggia, President of the Bros Manifatture group



The bracelets can be purchased at SP.accio, the community’s sales point, and from January they will also be available on the online site sanpashop.it. All proceeds will go to support the prevention projects designed and carried out by San Patrignano against drug use.