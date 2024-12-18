Tissot, a watch brand of the Swatch Group, presents Désir, six models that feature interesting details, such as the cabochon crown in the characteristic position at 2 o’clock, a small revisitation of tradition. The watches feature a selection of dials, mother-of-pearl, gradient designs, leaf hands, Roman indexes and the brilliance of diamonds. They are available in stainless steel, two-tone PVD gold or rose gold or with soft leather straps that comfortably wrap around the wrist. Luminous rings on some dials add shine.



Four models feature mother-of-pearl dials that reflect the nuances of light. Each dial is different, giving character to each model. Three models have Roman indexes and a brilliant ring inside them, while the fourth features diamond indexes. The dials are paired with stainless steel bracelets and, for those who want even more brightness, two models feature a central lug combined with the bezel, available in yellow or rose gold PVD.



The collection is completed by two additional models with a gradient dial, available in black and dark blue, veering from light tones in the center to darker edges highlighting the graceful movement of the leaf-shaped hands. The matching leather straps ensure comfort and, over time, take on a distinctive color. Among the distinguishing features of this collection is the domed case reminiscent of a finely cut gemstone. The watch has a smooth surface on the back, on which a name or date can be engraved. The quartz movement with end of charge indicator allows the watch to indicate when it is time to replace the battery. The quartz movement, perfected by Tissot, guarantees unparalleled reliability for many years to come.

