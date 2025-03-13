At Tefaf 2025 (15-20 April) which takes place in Maastricht, among the major jewellery brands present at the most famous antiques fair there is also Buccellati. At Tefaf 2025 there are 260 prestigious exhibitors from around 20 countries. The presence of Buccellati marks a return: the Milanese Maison debuted at the Dutch event in 1992 with its high jewellery creations. In the following twenty years, until 2014, Buccellati was present at all the editions of Tefaf, bringing creations of the highest jewellery and silverware, fuelling curiosity and interest in the Maison.



After an 11-year break, Buccellati returns in this edition with new items in line with the Maison’s tradition, in particular with a selection that celebrates the creative genius of Gianmaria Buccellati, the one who brought the Maison to this important fair for the first time, up to the new collections designed by Andrea Buccellati, who continues to bring his creative touch to jewelry and silver. Among these are some new pieces of high jewelry, made ad hoc, such as the bracelet and necklace set designed by Andrea Buccellati from the Opera High Jewelry collection, which through the meticulous Tulle workmanship enhances the Renaissance shape of the Maison’s iconic flower logo. Vintage objects such as diamond-studded brooches from the 60s and a splendid set of earrings, pendant and brooch with aquamarines from the 70s testify to Gianmaria Buccellati’s passion for goldsmith art and bear witness to the Maison’s artisanal tradition.



The world of silverware completes the Buccellati selection, new sumptuous silverware such as the poppy centerpiece is combined with highly sought-after products and other more iconic ones. These objects that are finely crafted with ancient embossing and chiselling techniques represent an integral part of the Maison’s identity. The mastery of the Maison Buccellati in working silver with semi-precious stones, bamboo, horn, porcelain and Murano glass extends seamlessly to all objects for the home.

The renewed presence at Tefaf is a source of great pride for Buccellati and the Richemont Group, of which Buccellati has been part since 2019, has supported and encouraged this return, confirming the trust placed in the Maison, in its know-how and in its ability to always amaze, after years, imbued with a timeless beauty, beyond places and fashions.

Nicolas Luchsinger, CEO of Buccellati



