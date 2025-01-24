Valentine’s Day, a celebration of lovers and jewels. The historic Buccellati brand also combines these two worlds with the proposal of a selection of the most iconic creations inspired by the celebration of lovers. An example is the heart-shaped Opera Tulle pendant, presented last year on this occasion, which today finds its missing half in the stud earrings with the same shape. The design of these two Renaissance-style creations embodies the pure expression of goldsmith traditions that Buccellati has cultivated for a century, such as the Tulle workmanship characteristic of the Maison.
The passionate love also inspires the Macri Classica line, such as the heart-shaped pendant that over the years has become one of the best sellers for Valentine’s Day. Buccellati enhances the jewel with its striped engraving and confers a brightness and a silky texture typical of this iconic engraving of the Maison. Finally, here are the Eternelle rings, which interpret the circularity of love.
Buccellati for Valentine’s Day
