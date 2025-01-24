GemGenève is back: the ninth edition of the event dedicated to precious stones, vintage and design jewelry, with a wide range of meetings and exhibitions, will take place from 8 to 11 May 2025, again at the Palexpo in Geneva. The formula remains the same: a mix of business and culture, art and education, ancient and modern. At the moment, around 250 exhibitors are expected. Last year, 244 exhibitors participated in GemGenève, including 204 traders, 3,566 visitors, with 5,390 admissions.

GemGenève has won the challenge of elevating the goldsmith arts and Geneva to the highest international levels, while cultivating a convivial and family spirit. This is certainly our DNA and I believe it is a Show that the market needs and desires.

Ronny Totah, Co-founder of GemGenève



The main theme of the ninth edition is precisely the Border(s), understood as a limit not only territorial, but also cultural. In any case, at GemGenève there are exhibitors from India to the United States, passing through Brazil, Armenia, Japan and China, without forgetting Ukraine and, obviously, neighboring countries such as France and Italy as well as Switzerland: in total there will be 75 nationalities represented on the 15,500 square meters of exhibition space.



GemGenève is coordinated with the Digital Jewelry Week (DJW), founded by Dario Rjeili, is an innovative event dedicated to established and emerging designers under the age of 30. The second edition, in October 2024, put the spotlight on several extremely promising designers and jewelers. GemGenève supports the initiative by offering the rising stars of jewelry their first physical exhibition.

The collaboration with Digital Jewelry Week is highly symbolic, because today digital technology offers incredible visibility to young talents, allowing them to export their works faster, and with greater force, beyond the borders of their country of origin.

Nadège Totah, co-organiser, GemGenève



Another initiative concerns the opening to young African talents in harmony with the JGAA (Jewellery and Gemstone Association of Africa). The association also deals with training, developing teaching programs focused on the design and production of jewelry, gemology and the cutting of precious stones.

In May there is also a focus on art deco, in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the International Exhibition of Decorative Arts in Paris, which marked the consecration of this style that is still current today. Curated by GemGenève Director Mathieu Dekeukelaire, an exhibition within GemGenève will cover all facets of art deco, with around a hundred pieces including jewellery, haute couture, sculptures and furniture. But that’s not all: we will be dedicating further articles to GemGenève’s initiatives.

