The term symphony usually refers to a composition of Western classical music, most often for orchestra. But, precisely because this composition requires the performance of multiple elements in perfect synchrony and interpreters of the same score, the term symphony is also used to describe different elements that work together to create something perfectly homogeneous. Perhaps starting from this consideration, Brosway for winter 2025 proposes the Symphonia collection.



The line of affordable jewelry, as is the philosophy of the Bros Manifatture brand, is made up of steel jewelry with crystals. 316L steel has the advantage of being hypoallergenic, resistant to stains, scratches and easy to clean. And, not least, it allows for a low price. A choker necklace with a pendant with crystals is offered at 39 euros, while a bracelet with a 14-karat gold PVD finish with five crystals goes up to 49 euros.

