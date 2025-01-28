Anello a quattro file in oro rosa con tormalina rosa centrale taglio ovale e pavé di diamanti taglio brillante
Anello a quattro file in oro rosa con tormalina rosa centrale taglio ovale e pavé di diamanti taglio brillante

Giorgio Visconti for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day, the lovers’ holiday, has a specific color: red. According to psychology, the color red evokes the strongest emotions, even if the West and the East attribute different meanings to this shade. The same principle applies to jewelry. This is why February 14 is often marked by jewelry with the color red, like those offered by the Italian brand Giorgio Visconti. Red is associated with passion and love and, in this case, also with rubies and tourmalines with a shade of fuchsia pink.

Orecchini pendenti in oro rosa con tormaline rosa centrali taglio ovale e diamanti taglio brillante
Rose gold drop earrings with central oval-cut pink tourmalines and brilliant-cut diamonds

The jewelry offered for Valentine’s Day by Giorgio Visconti includes, for example, a four-row ring in rose gold with a central oval-cut pink tourmaline and a pavé of brilliant-cut diamonds, or another three-row ring in white gold with a central cushion-cut ruby ​​and a pavé of brilliant-cut diamonds, or pendant earrings in rose gold with central oval-cut pink tourmalines and brilliant-cut diamonds. Or, a moi et toi ring with diamonds and two pink tourmalines facing each other.
Anello in oro bianco moi et toi con diamanti e tormaline rosa
Moi et toi white gold ring with diamonds and pink tourmalines

Anello in oro giallo e bianco con tormalina rosa e diamanti
Yellow and white gold ring with pink tourmaline and diamonds

Bracciale in acciaio finitura pvd oro e cristalli
