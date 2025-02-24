The term Fancy, adopted by Brosway for a line of its jewelry, has two meanings in English. It can be used to indicate the fantasy about something, such as an object, but also an action or in relation to the fantasized relationship that concerns another person. The word fancy, moreover, also indicates the description of something imaginative and above the ordinary. A dress, a food or a show can be defined as fancy, that is, exceptional. And, of course, a jewel can also be fancy.



In the case of the Fancy line by Brosway, the proposal includes a series of rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets made with imaginative shapes or, more precisely, not always with classic volumes. The jewelry is made of silver, with the addition of cubic zirconia and pearls, probably synthetic.

