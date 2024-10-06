What is a more perfect geometric shape than the sphere? Suffice it to say that the celestial spheres (or celestial orbits) were initially imagined as perfect and divine entities by Greek astronomers such as Aristotle. Not only for this reason, jewelry has always used the sphere to create necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets. According to Brosway, the sphere is perfection. The Perfect collection by Brosway is inspired by the perfection of the sphere to create a series of jewelry composed of these volumes without corners. The spheres of the collection are made of steel and shell pearls, produced with mother-of-pearl shell powder and resin, and are difficult to distinguish from the original ones.



The jewels of the Perfect collection are offered in polished steel, natural color, or with a gold PVD finish. The pearls are added next to the other metal ones and create a pleasant visual interruption. In some models, for example the hoop earrings, small cubic zirconia crystals are also added.

