









It was a precious 2021 for Bros Manifatture, a Marche-based company leader in the fashion jewelry and watchmaking sector with the Pianegonda, Rosato, Brosway, S’Agapô, Bros Cinturini and Dhiva packaging brands. The company led by the founder, Lanfranco Beleggia, has closed 2021 with a turnover of 36 million euros, in line with 2019.



The company’s results, also thanks to a recovery in efficiency, brought Ebitda to 17%, an increase compared to 2019. The distribution strategy of the new year, the company announces, sees particular attention to the American market , with the implementation of a direct structure for the Brosway and Pianegonda brands, both already present and distributed on the European market, which recorded double-digit growth.The investment in the Chinese online market also brought a strong response to the marketplace sales of the Brosway brand. 2022, in the group’s analysis, sees all the brands very active on both drivers such as internationalization and digitalization, to consolidate the domestic market and give a boost to foreign markets, with strong investments in digital. Each brand has its own identity and expresses it with events, collaborations and social commitment.The medium and long-term objective of Bros Manifatture is to expand the growth and turnover prospects of all brands, e-commerce and the media mix, from events to digital advertising, which has already led to a significant increase. of e-commerce sales volume. Bros Manifatture is present in 30 countries around the world with 2500 points of sale and employs about 300 people. It makes use of a structured network of agents and continues to invest in the development of shop-in-shops in partnership with top wholesale clients.