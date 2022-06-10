









To come up with a praise of imperfection, you need an artist. And Pianegonda, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group, turned to a sculptor to design the Imperfectum capsule collection. The name, in Latin style as it is now used for the Maison specializing in silver jewelry, has been entrusted to Marcantonio (a perfect name for references to the culture of ancient Rome), stage name of Marcantonio Raimondo Malerba , artist and designer born in the province of Ravenna and sculptor after his studies at the Academy of Fine Arts. The jewelry collection was previewed at Milan Design Week 2022.



To design Imperfectum Marcantonio drew inspiration from the ancient Japanese tradition of kintsugi, reinterpreting it in a new concept of contemporary jewelery. The collection consists of seven pieces, in which single apparently contrasting pieces of jewelery are joined by a gold thread. The basic idea is that beauty also resides in imperfection. The collection will be available from October.