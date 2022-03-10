









Italian jewels at auction in Milan. This time it is Cambi Casa d’Aste to present a sale focused on Contemporary Jewelery. The beater’s hammer will drop on 195 lots on Thursday 24 March (the auction will take place at the Milan office, in via San Marco 22). The collection proposed in the catalog was created by a historic brand of Italian jewelry (it is Chimento), born in the goldsmith district of Vicenza.



The top lots include the Katherine necklaces (minimum bid 29,300 euros), and Ingrid (minimum bid 42,800 euros). There is no shortage of unique pieces such as the large Marilyn necklace (111,200), or the Marlene tiara, in brilliant-cut diamonds set in white gold, as light and precious as the scrolls that define the design (9,600).The public display of the lots is scheduled from Friday 18 to Monday 21 March 2022 in Milan, in via San Marco 22. The Department of Jewelery and Preciousness of Cambi Casa d’Aste in 2021 beat an important signed ring, centered by a emerald-cut diamond of about 12 carats, sold for 350,000 euros.