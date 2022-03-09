









The Secret Gardens are often the keepers of as many secrets. Other times, however, the Secret Gardens are collections of jewels, like one of the most tested lines of Pasquale Bruni. Launched in 2015, the collection was inspired by the many hidden gardens that are often found inside buildings in Milan: behind unsuspecting facades, green spaces flourish that are inaccessible to those who do not live in the house. The jewels of the collection designed by the creative director Eugenia Bruni are thus made with the shape of flowers, petals and leaves with a soft and sensual shape.



Now the collection is enriched with new pieces, including an ear cuff that wraps the ear through a rose gold moon, a flower and a petal embellished with white and champagne diamonds.Another novelty is the ring to wear on the little finger and the contrarié earring. In addition, Pasquale Bruni also introduces black diamonds set in pink gold to the collection, juxtaposing them with white ones on white gold.