Marie Mas unisex wedding rings with U&I











Marie Mas Paris is an innovative jewelry brand, which has focused on a kinetic style. Her jewels, in fact, have moving parts and make the object also a game. But now Marie Mas changes the game and presents a collection of unisex wedding rings. The collection is called U & I and was designed, like the others, by the founder of the Maison, Marie Cabirou. The game this time is all about the composition of the rings, which provide dynamic combinations of white gold, pink gold and yellow, in the glossy and matte finish. Not only that: to increase the number of variations, green, white or gray lacquer is also used.



Over the years I have truly felt the magic of working with bespoke clients pieces to celebrate their collaboration and mutual love. It is so important moment in a couple’s life, so I’ve decided it’s time to create a permanent line of wedding bands, in a gender neutral design. When the U and I rings are combined together, they form a We ring, which for me symbolizes the two people, who become one in their union to celebrate love for each other.

Marie Cabirou, founder and creative director of Marie Mas

The collection features a simple I band created in nine color and texture variations (glossy, matt, lacquered) and a double U-shaped band (in three colors of gold). Each band it can be worn alone or in combination in a «We» ring. In all, the choice is between 12 styles and 27 possible combinations.

