The geometry of the hexagon is the protagonist in various natural aspects, such as bee honeycombs. And the hexagon is also the protagonist of the Hexagonia line and of Breil’s Flake watches. The watches with Flake hexagonal geometry have a 24×25 mm case in steel or gold-plated steel, and a white dial with guilloche workmanship. Four crystals indicate the hours 12, 3, 6 and 9. The seconds hand personalized with the B for Breil. The hexagon is also found on the bracelet, making it close to a jewel. Inside Flake watches there is a quartz movement. The timepieces are waterproof up to 3 meters. Price: 149 and 159 euros.



Hexagonia is a line that includes a pendant for necklaces in steel (55 euros) or steel with IP gold finish (65 euros). The bracelets are wrapped around the wrist with two thin chains in the steel (49 euro) and IP gold steel (59) versions. Always with the same style are the hoop earrings in the two versions in natural steel or with IP gold steel (49 and 55). The hexagon of the jewels has a rounded and soft cut.