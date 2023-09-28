Giovanni Raspini, boutique
Boutique in Turin for Giovani Raspini

Giovanni Raspini opens a new boutique, this time in Turin, in via Roma 44, between Piazza San Carlo and Piazza Castello, in the shopping area and under the elegant porticoes that characterize the Piedmontese capital. In addition to the classic silver jewelery and charms of the Maison, the store also offers household objects. The architectural format is the classic one of the brand, played on the alternation between light and shadow, black and white, a bit like silver jewelery which also uses oxidised surfaces. For example, the furniture is in black oak and crystal, the floor is in white marble.

Esterno della boutique Giovanni Raspini a Torino
A large screen is dedicated to video content and the numerous lightboxes with large images complete the furnishings, giving a sober, yet dynamic and absolutely modern atmosphere. On the door there is a handle on which the crocodile rests, which is an iconographic element of the brand: it is a real sculpture made in lost wax casting.
La maniglia coccodrillo
It is a great satisfaction to have opened right in the Piedmontese capital. Turin is one of the most dynamic and elegant cities in our country, a fundamental place for the Italian economic and social development of the golden years. The city of cars and design, of chocolate and vermouth, of the Egyptian Museum and the cinema museum in the Mole Antonelliana…
