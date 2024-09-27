Bolaffi auctions 680 jewels and gems

The first autumn jewelry auction in Italy is organized by Bolaffi in Turin. On sale are jewels from leading Maisons, such as Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, colored stones and natural pearls. The auction is scheduled for Tuesday 1 and Wednesday 2 October in Sala Bolaffi at the headquarters of the sales company and in live internet mode on the auction house website, preceded by an exhibition open to the public. The sale is of maxi dimensions: over 680 lots.



Among the jewels on sale, a pair of pendant earrings in natural pearls and diamonds stands out (lot 271, starting price 50 thousand euros), a choker also in natural pearls (lot 198, starting price 35 thousand euros), a ring with a rectangular-cut emerald of 2.79 carats surrounded by diamonds by Van Cleef & Arpels (lot 274, starting price 38 thousand euros), and another with a square-cut emerald of 2.75 carats and diamonds by the Milanese jeweler Romolo Grassi (lot 273, starting price 22 thousand euros), as well as a pair of cascade earrings with emeralds and diamonds (lot 272, starting price 12 thousand euros).



Also in the spotlight is a Lacloche-Paris diamond bracelet from the 1920s (lot 269, starting price 20,000 euros), a watch and a diamond brooch from the 1930s by Cartier (lots 268, 270, starting prices 9,000 and 7,500 euros). Cartier is also present with a refined gold brooch from the 1950s depicting a rosebud adorned with an enamel ladybug (lot 212, starting price 3,000 euros). Also in the catalogue is a collection of popular 19th-century goldsmithing (lots 116-133) and jewels from the 1970s, including some by Codognato, Buccellati and Pomellato.

