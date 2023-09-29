Quality jewels at auction in Turin. The Bolaffi headquarters will host the first major autumn sale in Italy on Thursday 12 and 13 October, in person but also online. Also because there are many lots for sale: 726, including rare and antique jewels from an important Lombard collection and private contributions, as well as creations by designers who have marked the history of Italian fashion, such as Missoni, Versace, Lancetti and Roberta of Camerino.



In the first session, among the top lots stand out the pendant earrings in diamonds and natural pearls by Bulgari (lot 386), which start from a starting price of 25,000 euros. From the same maison, a rare pair of 18K yellow gold bracelets with wavy linear elements (lot 385) and a precious rose gold watch bracelet, with fan-shaped links adorned with diamonds. Also up for auction are jewels by Buccellati, Cartier, Pomellato, Van Cleef & Arpels as well as several lots of diamonds of various carats and cuts.Among the ancient jewels, two eighteenth-century devant de corsage stand out: one made of yellow gold and emeralds (lot 276), the other in embossed yellow gold and adorned with rose-cut diamonds (lot 277) similar to the one preserved at the Metropolitan in New York. Also up for auction is a precious archaeological style choker, with semiprecious stone carvings (lot 85) and a diamond and pink conch pearl brooch (lot 94). Also of interest are the sapphire and diamond clip earrings from the 1940s (lot 97) and the unheated diamond and blue sapphire bracelet from Sri Lanka (lot 98). The second part of the auction takes place online on Friday 13th and is made up of 340 lots of vintage jewels ranging from the 19th and 20th centuries.The lots will be exhibited to the public on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 October 2023 (10-13/14-18) at the Sala Bolaffi (Turin, V.Cavour 17) and from Saturday 7 to Wednesday 11 October 2023 (10-18) at ‘Hotel Four Seasons (Milan, V. Gesù 6).