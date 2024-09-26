Carrera y Carrera Returns to Origins

Carrera y Carrera is a Spanish jewelry company with a long tradition. Its origins date back to 1885, when Saturio Esteban Carrera opened a small jewelry workshop in the Barrio de las Letras, in Madrid. Over the years, the company has gone through different moments, until it was reborn without forgetting its history and its characteristic: proposing sculptural jewelry, often with a fantasy vein. For the new Origin collection, however, Carrera y Carrera has used the archives of its long history to revisit the characteristic DNA of its most representative collections.



The return to the origins represents the recognition of a unique style and, at the same time, a tribute to the savoir faire of the Spanish brand that has revolutionized the world of jewelry with its bold and innovative designs. The result is a series of animalier-style jewels, with differently worked gold surfaces, alternating shiny and opaque surfaces, next to diamonds and precious stones, used for example for the eyes of a leopard. It is the style that characterizes the Maison, also capable of producing pieces such as the celebrated Gea, a sculpture-necklace that represents mother-nature and is made of gold, enamel, diamonds and two drop-shaped tanzanites.



Carrera y Carrera also offers simpler collections, such as the Libra collection, which uses the classic shape of wings to characterize bracelets and rings, in gold and small diamonds.

