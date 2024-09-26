Carrera y Carrera, anello leopardo delle nevi in oro lucido e opaco, smalto bianco, diamanti blu per gli occhi. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Carrera y Carrera, anello leopardo delle nevi in oro lucido e opaco, smalto bianco, diamanti blu per gli occhi. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Carrera y Carrera Returns to Origins

Carrera y Carrera is a Spanish jewelry company with a long tradition. Its origins date back to 1885, when Saturio Esteban Carrera opened a small jewelry workshop in the Barrio de las Letras, in Madrid. Over the years, the company has gone through different moments, until it was reborn without forgetting its history and its characteristic: proposing sculptural jewelry, often with a fantasy vein. For the new Origin collection, however, Carrera y Carrera has used the archives of its long history to revisit the characteristic DNA of its most representative collections.

Spilla a forma di elefante in oro lucido e opaco, madreperla, diamanti blu. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Elephant brooch in shiny and matte gold, mother of pearl, blue diamonds.. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The return to the origins represents the recognition of a unique style and, at the same time, a tribute to the savoir faire of the Spanish brand that has revolutionized the world of jewelry with its bold and innovative designs. The result is a series of animalier-style jewels, with differently worked gold surfaces, alternating shiny and opaque surfaces, next to diamonds and precious stones, used for example for the eyes of a leopard. It is the style that characterizes the Maison, also capable of producing pieces such as the celebrated Gea, a sculpture-necklace that represents mother-nature and is made of gold, enamel, diamonds and two drop-shaped tanzanites.
Collana Gea,smalto, oro, diamanti multicolori, due tanzaniti. La collana è ispirata all'affresco di Michelangelo nella Cappella Sistina. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gea necklace, enamel, gold, multicolored diamonds, two tanzanites. The necklace is inspired by Michelangelo’s fresco in the Sistine Chapel. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Carrera y Carrera also offers simpler collections, such as the Libra collection, which uses the classic shape of wings to characterize bracelets and rings, in gold and small diamonds.
Collana Gea, dettaglio. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gea necklace, detail. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Anello leopardo in oro giallo, diamanti verdi. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Leopard ring in yellow gold, green diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Carrera y Carrera, collana con leopardo delle nevi in oro lucido e opaco, smalto bianco, diamanti blu per gli occhi. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Carrera y Carrera, snow leopard necklace in shiny and matte gold, white enamel, blue diamonds for the eyes. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello Libra in oro giallo e diamanti
Libra ring in yellow gold and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale Libra in oro e diamanti
Libra bracelet in gold and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

