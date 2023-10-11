Caleida, a female first name found in the Anglo-Saxon world, although it is quite rare. But it is also a word that is associated with the kaleidoscope, a visual game which, thanks to a system of mirrors, composes complex geometric shapes. The name derives from the Greek kalos, that is, beautiful, the word eîdos, form, and skopèō, which means to observe. How many meanings behind the name Caleida, chosen by Boccadamo for a line of his jewellery. The jewels in the collection are made with a smooth surface, with white cubic zirconia pavé.



The line includes bracelets, rings, earrings and oval and pendant, drop or double drop necklaces. The lobe earrings and necklaces come in two different variations: in a contrary circular shape or with small drop-shaped pendants, while bracelets and rings are always in a double-drop oval shape. It is available in yellow gold plating, rose gold or the more versatile rhodium-plated version.