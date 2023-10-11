Bracciale placcato oro rosa
Bracciale placcato oro rosa

Boccadamo with the hidden geometries of Caleida

Caleida, a female first name found in the Anglo-Saxon world, although it is quite rare. But it is also a word that is associated with the kaleidoscope, a visual game which, thanks to a system of mirrors, composes complex geometric shapes. The name derives from the Greek kalos, that is, beautiful, the word eîdos, form, and skopèō, which means to observe. How many meanings behind the name Caleida, chosen by Boccadamo for a line of his jewellery. The jewels in the collection are made with a smooth surface, with white cubic zirconia pavé.

Anello placcato oro giallo con cubic zirconia
Anello placcato oro giallo con cubic zirconia

The line includes bracelets, rings, earrings and oval and pendant, drop or double drop necklaces. The lobe earrings and necklaces come in two different variations: in a contrary circular shape or with small drop-shaped pendants, while bracelets and rings are always in a double-drop oval shape. It is available in yellow gold plating, rose gold or the more versatile rhodium-plated version.

Anello rodiato con cubic zirconia
Rhodium-plated ring with cubic zirconia
Collana con pendente placcata oro rosa
CRose gold plated pendant necklace
Orecchini rodio bianco
White rhodium earrings
Orecchini placcati oro rosa con cubic zirconia
Rose gold plated earrings with cubic zirconia

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Game of Thrones collection by Pandora
Previous Story

Game of Thrones returns with Pandora

Bracciale e orecchini in argento
Next Story

Blade, silver jewelery by Giovanni Raspini

Latest from