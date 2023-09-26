Game of Thrones continues. But not on television. It is Pandora that polishes the myth of fantasy based on dragons and duels with a collection made up of 12 jewels, including the Dragon Egg Charm, the House of the Dragon Crown Ring and the Dragon Earrings. The collection is the result of the collaboration with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products. The result is Game of Thrones x Pandora, which transforms symbols and characters from the Game of Thrones saga into the Danish company’s classic silver jewels. Each piece in the collection is inspired by a story and invites the wearer to express themselves by reliving the themes explored in the series.



Here are the first three: a dragon egg charm made of silver and covered with a texture that imitates scales, with a slit where cubic zirconia have been set. It also represents the beginning of the story that lasted eight years and 73 episodes. A ring, however, recalls the Targaryen Crown of House Targaryen. It is a 14k gold-plated ring, with the house sign in the center and geometric details. The third piece is the dragon-shaped earrings, finished by hand. Made of silver, they can be worn individually or together on the same ear.