Boccadamo expands its jewelry offering: to the bijoux it adds rings, earrings and necklaces in 18 carat gold, with cultured diamonds and freshwater pearls. The new line, previewed at Vicenzaoro, includes laboratory diamonds mounted on 18 carat gold and available in a range of solitaire rings, trilogy rings, necklaces with pendants and earrings. 18-karat gold also for jewelery with pearls, proposed by Boccadamo in the freshwater version, grown in lakes, rivers, artificial basins and irrigation canals all over the world, in particular China, Japan and the United States.



The history of Boccadamo begins in the early 1980s with the production of silver jewelry with hard and semi-precious stones. In 1998 the company opened a production site in Frosinone (Italy). In 2006, with a new Boccadamo line, a collaboration with Swarovski was added. And in 2016, Tonino Boccadamo presents the maison’s first line of wristwatches, for him and for her. And now a new twist, with the addition of diamond and pearl jewelry.