Orecchini Capri
Orecchini Capri

How Lucedeimieiocchi shines

Light of my eyes, a common italian expression addressed to those you love. Which Daniela Garofalo transformed into Lucedeimieiocchi (light of my eyes), a jewelery brand from Capri, the jewel-island located opposite Naples. The name was born from a look the designer gave to her daughter Annachiara. The light of her eyes is also a source of inspiration for a line of jewelery designed to adapt to contemporary women. To which are added the reflections of the sea, another type of light, which transforms into the jewels of the Maison. Marine elements, not surprisingly, are part of the brand’s style.

Orecchini Italia in oro 18 carati, diamanti, rubini, smeraldi
Italy earrings in 18k gold, diamonds, rubies, emeralds

The jewels are proudly made in Italy, from design to manufacturing. They are made of 18 or 9 carat gold in the three classic colors: yellow, white or pink. Scaramazza pearls, or precious stones, such as diamonds, rubies and emeralds, or semi-precious ones, such as aquamarine, citrine, rutilated quartz or prasiolite are added to the precious metal, in addition to the inevitable, for a Capri jewelery shop, the use of white or red coral.

Orecchini che riproducono lo skyline di Capri in oro bianco, diamanti e acquamarina
Earrings that reproduce the Capri skyline in white gold, diamonds and aquamarine
Orecchini in oro 18 carati e perle scaramazza
Earrings in 18k gold and baroque pearls
Mono orecchini in oro e corallo
Mono earrings in gold and coral
Daniela Garofalo
Daniela Garofalo
Bracciale in oro 9 carati
9ct gold bracelet

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Anelli in oro bianco e diamanti solitaire di laboratorio
Previous Story

Boccadamo with diamonds and pearls

Kim Rossi Stuart nel caveau
Next Story

Diamonds protagonists on television. For the robbery of the century

Latest from Showroom