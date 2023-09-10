Light of my eyes, a common italian expression addressed to those you love. Which Daniela Garofalo transformed into Lucedeimieiocchi (light of my eyes), a jewelery brand from Capri, the jewel-island located opposite Naples. The name was born from a look the designer gave to her daughter Annachiara. The light of her eyes is also a source of inspiration for a line of jewelery designed to adapt to contemporary women. To which are added the reflections of the sea, another type of light, which transforms into the jewels of the Maison. Marine elements, not surprisingly, are part of the brand’s style.



The jewels are proudly made in Italy, from design to manufacturing. They are made of 18 or 9 carat gold in the three classic colors: yellow, white or pink. Scaramazza pearls, or precious stones, such as diamonds, rubies and emeralds, or semi-precious ones, such as aquamarine, citrine, rutilated quartz or prasiolite are added to the precious metal, in addition to the inevitable, for a Capri jewelery shop, the use of white or red coral.