Bijoux for everyone with CerAmica di Boccadamo

A word game for bijoux from the Mya Boccadamo collection. The line of the brand specialized in accessible jewelery is called CerAmica, which combines the word ceramic and the word amica (friend in italian). The bioux are made, of course, from glazed, lightweight ceramic. Ceramic, in a particularly resistant version, has long been used in jewelry. The CerAmìca collection offers earrings, necklaces and bracelets, rhodium-plated or yellow gold and rose gold plated, which acquire character through delicate heart and circle-shaped pendants, both in full and perforated versions, declined in elegant black, ivory and baby pink enamel .

The earrings are lobe, essential. The necklaces and bracelets, from the classic model with small link chain, have the round or heart-shaped pendant. The colors are bold: white, pink, black. The prices of these bijoux are truly within everyone’s reach, they do not exceed 20 euros.

