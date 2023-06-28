Rocca opens in Palermo and at Forte Village

New opening in Palermo and a relocation to the Forte Village Resort in Santa Margherita di Pula (Cagliari) for Rocca, the high-end jewelery and watch chain of the Damiani group. The new Palermo boutique occupies a space in via Libertà 35, one of the most beautiful tree-lined avenues in the Sicilian capital. Inside, alongside the creations of the Group’s brands, with Damiani and Salvini jewels in two dedicated corners, there are other names in luxury, such as Breitling, Girrard Perregaux, Pomellato, Fred and Pineider. Palermo is the fifth largest city in Italy by number of inhabitants, with a beautiful historic center among the largest in Europe. The new point of sale joins the other three already present in Sicily, in Catania, Syracuse and Taormina, testifying to Rocca’s desire to focus on the commercial development of the island.



The new seasonal store of Forte Village, a luxury resort along the southern coast of Sardinia, is located in Piazza Luisa, the heart of the accommodation facility and a place for shopping thanks to the presence of the best international brands. In addition to Damiani jewels and Venini creations (glass), it is possible to find watches from some of the most prestigious brands.