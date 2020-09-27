da sapere — September 27, 2020 at 5:30 pm

Be tough with your stones




How resistant are the stones of your jewels? Can they be damaged easily?

The hardness of gems is measured by the Mohs scale. The name derives from the German scientist Friedrich Mohs, who conceived it in 1812. The Mohs scale assigns a grade from one to ten to the degree of hardness of the stones. In this way, you can know which ones are more delicate, for example, which scratch or break more often. It is an aspect that is best known to avoid nasty surprises: knowing how hard the stones of your jewels are is also useful for cleaning. For example, an opal is not as strong as a ruby ​​and should be treated with greater delicacy.

Gemme di Filippo G&G
Gemme di Filippo G&G

In short, generally when someone buys a piece of jewelry they don’t ask you if it will be tough enough to withstand occasional bumps. Yet it is a question that is best to ask yourself, especially if the stone is mounted on a ring, a jewel that is more easily subject to contact with other materials. But the same goes for earrings or necklace if these jewels have stones.
Diamante taglio cuscino di Jack Reiss. Il diamante è l'elemento più duro in natura
Diamante taglio cuscino di Jack Reiss. Il diamante è l’elemento più duro in natura

Although we tend to believe that a stone is incredibly more solid than any common object of everyday life, this is not the case. The gems of your jewelry could be fragile stones, at risk of being scratched or even shattered in some unfortunate circumstance. Even the diamond is absolutely not safe from all danger. Fortunately, Mohs took the trouble, almost two centuries ago, to measure the hardness of different minerals, including precious stones. It is therefore possible to know the degree of hardness of the stones with some certainty.
PietraDurezza
Diamante10
Rubino9
Zaffiro9
Alessandrite8.5
Crisoberillo8.5
Topazio8
Spinello8
Smeraldo7,5-8
Andalusite7.5
Hambergite7.5
Acquamarina7,5-8
Goshenite7,5-8
Berillo7,5-8
Morganite7,5-8
Granato demantoide7-7,5
Ametista7
Tormalina7-7,5
Quarzo7
Kunzite7
Citrino7
Danburite7-7,5
Iolite7-7,5
Rubellite7-7,5
Tanzanite6,5-7
Peridoto6,5-7
Granato6,5 - 7,5
Diaspro6,5-7
Axinite6,5-7
Crisoprasio6,5-7
Corallo fossile6,5-7
Agata6,5-7
Spessartite6,5 - 7,5
Occhio di tigre6,5-7
Zircone6,5 - 7,5
Diasporo6,5-7
Eliotropio6,5-7
Tsavorite6,5 - 7,5
Onice6,5-7
Corniola6,5-7
Calcedonio6,5-7
Rhodolite6,5 - 7,5
Sillimanite6,5 - 7,5
Labradorite6 - 6.5
Pietra Luna6 - 6.5
Giadeite, giada nefrite6 - 6.5
Amazzonite6 - 6.5
Opale5.5 - 6.5
Ematite5.5 - 6.5
Lapislazzuli05-giu
Turchese05-giu
Ossidiana5-5,5
Malachite3,5-4
Corallo03-apr
Perla2,5-4,5
ChrysocollaDi 2 - 4
Ambra2-2,5

The Mohs scale was initially based on ten readily available minerals. This ranking was subsequently completed and is now an important indicator for those who buy a stone. But be careful: it is a special scale. For example, a corundum (such as ruby) is twice as hard as a topaz, but a diamond is nearly four times harder than a corundum. What you see on this page is a table that summarizes the hardness of the main stones. At the head is the diamond. Immediately after there are rubies and sapphires. Then … Federico Graglia
Acquamarina e tormalina rosa di Nomads
Acquamarina e tormalina rosa di Nomads

Set di spinelli di diverse sfumature di Paul Wild
Set con spinelli di diverse sfumature di Paul Wild







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *