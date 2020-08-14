Peter Schmid, fantasy out standard











The artistic jewels of Peter Schmid and his Atelier Zobel ♦ ︎

He was ranked second to the Agta Spectrum Awards, the American Gem Trade association in the Men’s Wear category. But Peter Schmid, German designer-artist in Kostanz, Germany, actually works outside of usual categories. It’s hard to set in a category his way: he follows a unique road with its Zobel Atelier.

Growed in the rural area of ​​Ostrach, it was immediately attracted to design, art, travel, and culture around the world. His training was characterized by different interests: he studied watches, jewelry, and dealt with the Japanese urushi technique of lacker. Thanks to a scholarship he attended a course at Escuela Masana in Barcelona.



But it is in jewelery, with its unique pieces, which gains his fame. Part of the stones that seem to be particularly interesting to build around the jewel, which is a sort of painter’s palette on which he expresses his imagination. Jewelery is, in fact, small collections made almost always with a meticulous and imaginative workmanship. Giulia Netrese















