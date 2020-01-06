How to change the ring











How to change the engagement ring. Ideas and suggestions if you want to change your ring ♦ ︎

There are many reasons that can lead to change or modify the engagement ring. If you are interested in changing your engagement ring, here are some useful tips that are worth knowing. In this article you will find answers to your questions about how and when to change the ring you received.

Usually those who want to change the engagement ring have two reasons: the breakup of the relationship with the boyfriend or husband (therefore: new life, new ring), or the desire to change the shape of the ring, which no longer like (or he never liked).

This is the case, for example, of engagement rings that are part of the family legacy. The ring could liked to grandmother of him, but you do not like it at all. Maybe you did not have the courage to say it right away, but now the time has come: how do you can change the shape of a ring?

Attention to the value

Before moving forward, one important thing to know is that disassembling your ring that its value will decrease a lot. For example, the single value of a solitaire’s diamond and gold band is smaller than the whole ring. So if you want to sell the diamond, know that you will get much less than the value of the ring on your finger. It is therefore cheaper to sell the ring as it is now and buy a new one.

The same is true, even more, for vintage jewelry: if they are broken down their value decreases a lot. If, instead, a part of the jewel is ruined, the solution could be to look for a new frame (or a new stone) and recompose the jewel.

Ring with diamond

If you want to change the diamond ring, it is good that the stone is accompanied by a gemological certificate that describes the quality and the carat. If you do not own the certificate (and this is not good) you must obtain a report from a specialized laboratory: only then will you be able to know what the real value of the diamond is.

Read also: How to choose a diamond

At this point, all that remains is to turn to a jeweler to create a new ring, naturally asking first what the cost will be. Some ideas to turn you into jewelry designers:

1 If you have only one diamond, you can ask to add two small and cheap ones on the sides: it will greatly increase the brightness of the jewel.

2 If you have a brilliant cut diamond, you may consider turning it upside down, leaving the pointed part on the outside, perhaps surrounded by a crown of small diamonds.

3 If the diamond is mounted on yellow gold, you could change and choose white gold, or vice versa.

4 A diamond also goes well with classic colored gems such as emeralds, rubies and sapphires.













