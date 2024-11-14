The great season of jewelry auctions stops in Milan on November 28 and 29. The auction house Il Ponte presents a catalog with about 400 lots, including jewelry and gems. In the spotlight is the 35.27-carat Colombian emerald (lot 734, estimate 700,000-1,000,000 euros). The gem is accompanied by an SSEF certificate and covering letter, which highlight its extraordinary chromatic quality and rare carat weight. The selection of colored gems also features a precious white gold band bracelet, enriched with rubies for a total of about 85 carats and diamonds for about 32 carats (lot 731, 120,000-160,000) and rings, earrings and bracelets adorned with rare rubies and Burmese sapphires.



Two splendid creations by Mario and Gianmaria Buccellati are examples of great refinement and artisanal virtuosity: a rigid bracelet in white and yellow gold with sapphires and diamonds (lot 743, 40,000-50,000) and a pair of boule earrings with diamonds (lot 679, 9,000-14,000). The catalogue also features Bulgari jewellery, with a wide selection of jewels from the iconic Monete and Serpenti collections, including a modular necklace with an imposing 13.24-carat sapphire (lot 722, 30,000-40,000) and a three-row snake bracelet in yellow gold and enamel (lot 739, 22,000-35,000), published in the Bulgari catalogue. Between eternity and history of 2009.



Among the great Maisons, Van Cleef & Arpels is worth mentioning with earrings and brooches (lot 635, 8,000-10,000 and lot 720, 21,000-28,000), while Cartier offers the Amants sous la pluie brooch (lot 601, 3,000-5,000) and a pair of pendant earrings in lapis lazuli and turquoise (lot 675, 7,000-12,000). By Henri Vever, the antique jewels with the rare plique-à-jour enamel bracelet decorated with leaves, enriched with pearls and diamonds (lot 637, 2,000-4,000). There is no shortage of artist jewels by Arnaldo Pomodoro, Arman, César, Consagra and Tilson.

Auction: November 28, 29, 2024

Exhibition: November 22, 23, 24, 2024 (10am/1pm – 2pm/6pm)

Location: Palazzo Crivelli – via Pontaccio 12, 20121 Milan

