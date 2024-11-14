Smeraldo colombiano da 35,27 carati
Smeraldo colombiano da 35,27 carati. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste

Auction with a rare emerald for Il Ponte

The great season of jewelry auctions stops in Milan on November 28 and 29. The auction house Il Ponte presents a catalog with about 400 lots, including jewelry and gems. In the spotlight is the 35.27-carat Colombian emerald (lot 734, estimate 700,000-1,000,000 euros). The gem is accompanied by an SSEF certificate and covering letter, which highlight its extraordinary chromatic quality and rare carat weight. The selection of colored gems also features a precious white gold band bracelet, enriched with rubies for a total of about 85 carats and diamonds for about 32 carats (lot 731, 120,000-160,000) and rings, earrings and bracelets adorned with rare rubies and Burmese sapphires.

Bracciale a fascia in oro bianco, arricchito da rubini per un totale di circa 85 carati e diamanti per circa 32 carati
White gold band bracelet, enriched with rubies for a total of approximately 85 carats and diamonds for approximately 32 carats. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste

Two splendid creations by Mario and Gianmaria Buccellati are examples of great refinement and artisanal virtuosity: a rigid bracelet in white and yellow gold with sapphires and diamonds (lot 743, 40,000-50,000) and a pair of boule earrings with diamonds (lot 679, 9,000-14,000). The catalogue also features Bulgari jewellery, with a wide selection of jewels from the iconic Monete and Serpenti collections, including a modular necklace with an imposing 13.24-carat sapphire (lot 722, 30,000-40,000) and a three-row snake bracelet in yellow gold and enamel (lot 739, 22,000-35,000), published in the Bulgari catalogue. Between eternity and history of 2009.
Bracciale rigido a fascia in oro bianco e giallo cesellato con zaffiri per complessivi ct. 19,00 circa e diamanti per complessivi ct. 3,20 circa, g 150,56 circa, diam. cm 5,40 circa. Firmato Gianmaria Buccellati. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Rigid band bracelet in chiseled white and yellow gold with sapphires for a total of approximately 19.00 ct and diamonds for a total of approximately 3.20 ct, approximately 150.56 g, diam. approximately 5.40 cm. Signed Gianmaria Buccellati.Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste

Among the great Maisons, Van Cleef & Arpels is worth mentioning with earrings and brooches (lot 635, 8,000-10,000 and lot 720, 21,000-28,000), while Cartier offers the Amants sous la pluie brooch (lot 601, 3,000-5,000) and a pair of pendant earrings in lapis lazuli and turquoise (lot 675, 7,000-12,000). By Henri Vever, the antique jewels with the rare plique-à-jour enamel bracelet decorated with leaves, enriched with pearls and diamonds (lot 637, 2,000-4,000). There is no shortage of artist jewels by Arnaldo Pomodoro, Arman, César, Consagra and Tilson.

Auction: November 28, 29, 2024
Exhibition: November 22, 23, 24, 2024 (10am/1pm – 2pm/6pm)
Location: Palazzo Crivelli – via Pontaccio 12, 20121 Milan

Orecchini a lobo in oro bianco e giallo a guisa di foglia con diamanti per complessivi ct. 1,90 circa e zaffiri, con fiore di diamanti pendente, g 22,75 circa, lungh. cm 4,40 circa. Firmati Van Cleef & Arpels NY. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
White and yellow gold leaf-shaped stud earrings with diamonds for a total of approximately 1.90 ct and sapphires, with a diamond flower pendant, approximately 22.75 g, length approximately 4.40 cm. Signed Van Cleef & Arpels NY. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste

Mario Buccellati. Orecchini in oro bianco e giallo cesellato e traforato a boule e gocce staccabili con diamanti per complessivi ct. 5,70 circa. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Mario Buccellati. Chiseled and pierced white and yellow gold earrings with boules and detachable drops with diamonds for a total of approximately 19.00 ct. 5.70 approx. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Bulgari. Bracciale Serpenti a tre giri in oro giallo e smalti, diamanti per gli occhi, g 201,96 circa. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Bulgari. Serpenti bracelet with three turns in yellow gold and enamel, diamonds for the eyes, approx. g 201.96. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste

