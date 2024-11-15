The Fine Jewels auction by Cambi (November 20-21, 2024) is divided into three days, which also includes the jewels collected by Marina Cicogna Mozzoni Volpi di Misurata. In the first round, a selection of diamonds of different cuts and sizes, including lot 184 with a cushion-cut diamond of 5.42 carats, D color (estimate 90,000-120,000 euros), lot 186 is represented by a heart-cut diamond of 5.01 carats, G color (35,000-40,000), while lot 188 is an emerald-cut diamond of 4.06 carats, D color (70,000-90,000). In addition to these, there are some colored gems accompanied by gemological certificates. Lot 191 is a ring with a 12.75 carat sapphire and diamonds (20,000-25,000). Lot 320 is a Cartier ring with rubies and diamonds (9,000-10,000).



The protagonist of the second round is a collection of jewels and gems among which several fancy, natural diamonds stand out, such as lot 447, a fancy dark gray diamond, brilliant cut of 5.62 carats (45,000-55,000), and lot 443, a fancy yellowish brown diamond, faceted drop cut of 14.38 carats (50,000-55,000).



Finally, the third round gives space to the jewels, precious and not, collected by Marina Volpi di Misurata, an Italian film producer, photographer and screenwriter who passed away last year. Among these, lot 520: a ring signed Bulgari, with jadeite (type A) and diamonds (5,000-7,000), and lot 516, a parure signed René Boivin, composed of a ring, two clips and earrings in gold and citrine quartz (6,000-8,000).

The lots can be viewed from Friday 15 to Monday 18 November from 10:00 to 18:00, by appointment, writing to gioielli@cambiaste.com.

