Gold, jewels and art. The bond is tight. This is underlined by the participation of the Club degli Orafi Italia, supported by the governmental agency Ice, at Miart, the international fair of modern and contemporary art which takes place in Milan from 14 to 16 April 2023 in the space of Allianz MiCo, the largest congress center of Europe. Participation takes the form of the Double Face exhibition, which displays the artist’s jewels of eight members of the Club, curated by Alba Cappellieri.



The Double Face is not just a metaphor or a narrative device, but an opportunity to investigate and reflect on the double capacity of the jewels on display: precious objects, but also an expression of creativity, innovation and experimentation. From Titian to Anish Kapoor, from Salvador Dali to Cindy Sherman, from Jan Vermeer to Claes Oldenburg and again Giuseppe Penone, Michelangelo Pistoletto, Marina Abramovic: there are numerous artists who have explored and investigated diplopia as a reflection on identity in all ages but also on the invisible, the spiritual, illusions or shadows.For this reason, the works have been selected for their dual identities, with the work of artists such as Giò Pomodoro, who created the jewels for Cesari and UnoaErre, and Sergio Fermariello, author of the bracelet for de’Nobili, who here interpreted their respective research in the jewel medium with results of great interest and quality, the Puzzle Arlecchino earrings by Mattioli inspired by Pointillisme and the Carnival of Mirò, the creations by Vhernier, which refer to the elegant and soft shapes of the sculptures by Constantin Brancusi, Max Bill or Barbara Hepworth , or like the transformable necklace by Alfredo Correnti, inspired by the sinuosity of Art Nouveau. They are jewels that explore artistic experimentation, as in the Wave bracelet by Angeletti where the millenary tradition of jewelery meets the innovation of new materials or as in the coral skull by Liverino which is transformed into a sculpture.