One of the rarest and most valuable rubies ever is about to be auctioned by Sotheby’s. This is the gem extracted in September 2022 from the Fura Gems ruby mine in Montepeuz (Mozambique). The ruby received the name of Estrela de Fura (star of Fura in Portuguese) and weighed 101 carats when mined. It is a record ruby: not only extremely rare in terms of quality and colour, but also the largest, gem quality, ever discovered and the most precious ever auctioned off. It will be offered for sale by Sotheby’s during the Magnificent Jewels auction in New York on June 8th.



The ruby has an estimate in excess of $30 million. The rough stone was transformed by a group of craftsmen into a magnificent cushion cut stone weighing 55.22 carats, is preparing to rewrite history by surpassing the Sunrise Ruby, a 25.59 carat ruby of Burmese origin, sold for 30, $3 million (over $1,185,000 per carat) at Sotheby’s in Geneva in 2015 and which still holds the world auction record for a ruby. The world tour of Estrela de Fura, which departed from Hong Kong on April 5, will tour the world in recent weeks to arrive in Geneva (the only European stop) in May, before becoming the undisputed star of the New York auction.